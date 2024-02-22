Halftime Report

Clemson is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Georgia Tech 43-31.

Clemson came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Clemson 17-8, Georgia Tech 11-15

How To Watch

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.00

What to Know

Georgia Tech will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Clemson Tigers will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at McCamish Pavilion. Clemson took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Georgia Tech, who comes in off a win.

Georgia Tech can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They walked away with a 65-60 victory over the Orange.

Georgia Tech's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kyle Sturdivant led the charge by scoring 17 points along with two steals. Sturdivant didn't help Georgia Tech's cause all that much against the Fighting Irish on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game. Tafara Gapare was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on ten points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Clemson unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 78-77 to the Wolfpack. Clemson didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Joseph Girard III, who scored 23 points. Another player making a difference was PJ Hall, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets' win bumped their record up to 11-15. As for the Tigers, their loss dropped their record down to 17-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Clemson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Georgia Tech came out on top in a nail-biter against the Tigers when the teams last played back in January, sneaking past 93-90. Does Georgia Tech have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Tigers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Clemson is a solid 7-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Georgia Tech and Clemson both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.