Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ Gonzaga Bulldogs

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 3-3, Gonzaga 4-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

What to Know

Cal-Baker. has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Gonzaga Bulldogs at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 28th at McCarthey Athletic Center. Cal-Baker. might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Wednesday.

It's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Cal-Baker. found out the hard way. They suffered a painful 59-40 defeat at the hands of the Texans.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Bulldogs beat the Bruins 69-65 on Thursday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Gonzaga.

Anton Watson was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 32 points along with 7 rebounds.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-3.

While only Gonzaga took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward to Tuesday, the game looks promising for Gonzaga, as the team is favored by a full 28 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Cal-Baker.: they have a less-than-stellar 1-5 record against the spread this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cal-Baker. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Gonzaga struggles in that department as they've been even better at 45.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 28-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

Gonzaga has won both of the games they've played against Cal-Baker. in the last 5 years.

Nov 23, 2019 - Gonzaga 77 vs. Cal-Baker. 49

Dec 31, 2018 - Gonzaga 89 vs. Cal-Baker. 54

Injury Report for Gonzaga

Steele Venters: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Cal-Baker.

No Injury Information