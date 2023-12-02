Who's Playing

USC Trojans @ Gonzaga Bulldogs

Current Records: USC 5-2, Gonzaga 5-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will face off against the USC Trojans at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Despite being away, Gonzaga is looking at a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

Gonzaga waltzed into Tuesday's matchup with two straight wins but they left with three. They took down the Roadrunners 81-65.

Among those leading the charge was Ryan Nembhard, who scored 22 points along with 5 assists. Another player making a difference was Braden Huff, who scored 12 points.

Meanwhile, the Trojans were fully in charge on Wednesday, breezing past the Eagles 106-78 at home. With that win, USC brought their scoring average up to 79.3 points per game.

Boogie Ellis was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 8 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and 1 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Kobe Johnson, who scored 12 points along with 7 assists and 3 steals.

The Bulldogs' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-1. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 32.33 points. As for the Trojans, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 5-2 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Gonzaga and USC are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Gonzaga hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83 points per game. However, it's not like USC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.3 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Everything went Gonzaga's way against USC in their previous meeting back in March of 2021 as Gonzaga made off with a 85-66 victory. Does Gonzaga have another victory up their sleeve, or will USC turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

USC is a 3.5-point favorite against Gonzaga, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Series History

Gonzaga won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.