Who's Playing

UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 2-3, Hawaii 2-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Arena -- Palm Springs, California

Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

Hawaii has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will face off against the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at 8:00 p.m. ET at Acrisure Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, the Warriors beat the Lumberjacks 70-61.

Meanwhile, UT-Rio Grande Valley's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Monday. Everything went their way against the Stallions as the Vaqueros made off with a 92-73 win. The victory was just what UT-Rio Grande Valley needed coming off of a 90-66 defeat in their prior match.

The Warriors' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 2-0. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.3 points per game. As for the Vaqueros, their win bumped their record up to 2-3.

Going forward, Hawaii shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 11 points. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Hawaii have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UT-Rio Grande Valley struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

UT-Rio Grande Valley is a big 11-point favorite against Hawaii, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

