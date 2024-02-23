Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head last Thursday was close, and so far it looks like that's how Hofstra and the Dragons will finish this one. Hofstra has jumped out to a quick 33-32 lead against the Dragons.

Hofstra came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ Hofstra Pride

Current Records: Drexel 17-10, Hofstra 16-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

What to Know

Drexel has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Hofstra Pride will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mack Sports Complex. Drexel has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make nine more threes than your opponent, a fact Drexel proved on Saturday. They strolled past the Fighting Camels with points to spare, taking the game 81-66.

Hofstra lost a heartbreaker the last time they played the Huskies, but it's fair to say they've redeemed themselves given the result of 6's contest. The Pride were the clear victor by a 82-62 margin over the Huskies.

The Dragons' win was their 11th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 17-10. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.8 points per game. As for the Pride, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-11 record this season.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Drexel have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Hofstra, though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given Drexel's sizable advantage in that area, the Pride will need to find a way to close that gap.

Drexel is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a seven-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Hofstra is a 4-point favorite against Drexel, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pride, as the game opened with the Pride as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 135 points.

Series History

Hofstra has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Drexel.