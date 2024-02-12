Who's Playing

McNeese State Cowboys @ Houston Chr. Huskies

Current Records: McNeese State 21-3, Houston Chr. 6-16

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for McNeese State. They and the Houston Chr. Huskies will face off in a Southland battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Sharp Gymnasium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though McNeese State has not done well against the Islanders recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Cowboys came out on top against the Islanders by a score of 74-67. The win made it back-to-back wins for McNeese State.

Meanwhile, Houston Chr. came into Saturday's game having lost four straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 86-83 win over the Cardinals on Saturday. The victory was just what Houston Chr. needed coming off of a 84-58 loss in their prior contest.

The Cowboys' victory was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 21-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.1 points per game. As for the Huskies, their victory bumped their record up to 6-16.

Monday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: McNeese State haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Houston Chr., though, as they've been averaging 15.7 turnovers per game. Given McNeese State's sizable advantage in that area, the Huskies will need to find a way to close that gap.

McNeese State came up short against the Huskies when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 85-80. Can McNeese State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

McNeese State is a big 19-point favorite against Houston Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

Series History

McNeese State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Houston Chr..