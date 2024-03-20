Between Selection Sunday and the start of the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Thursday, millions of people will fill out their NCAA Tournament brackets. The odds of filling out a perfect bracket are 9.2 trillion to one, but most would suffice with beating their friends, family and co-workers in their NCAA Tournament pools. Upsets are a fact of life, so you'll need to sprinkle in a few double-digit seeds in your NCAA Tournament pools.

With the action so close, now is the time to set up your 2024 March Madness pool.

2024 NCAA Tournament Men's teams to watch

North Carolina Tar Heels: The Tar Heels are a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament after missing the field last season. They went 25-6 in the regular season, sweeping their season series with Duke to go along with non-conference wins over Tennessee and Oklahoma. ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis leads North Carolina with more than 20 points per game, while big man Armando Bacot is one of the most experienced post players in college basketball. The Tar Heels have been to the Final Four more than any other team in the country (21) and are six-time national champions.

Oregon Ducks: The winners of the final ever Pac 12 Tournament, Oregon enters the 2024 NCAA Tournament at 23-11. This will be the first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2021 for the Ducks and eighth tournament bid since Dana Altman took over the program in 2010-11. Senior big N'Faly Dante went a perfect 12-for-12 from the field in a win over Colorado last Saturday and finished with 25 points and nine rebounds. Dante led the Ducks in scoring average (16.2 points per game) and rebounding (8.8 rebounds per game) this season and he'll be a handful inside for any team that draws the Ducks in the Big Dance. Join the CBS Sports 2024 NCAA Men's Bracket Game here.

2024 NCAA Tournament Women's teams to watch

Iowa Hawkeyes: The Hawkeyes earned their first No. 1 seed in the Women's NCAA Tournament bracket since 1992 after finishing 29-4 and winning the Big Ten Tournament. They are led by star Caitlin Clark, who has already broken multiple records and is just 56 points shy of setting the record for most points in a single season. She is the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I history, and Iowa is riding a six-game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament.

UConn Huskies: The Huskies are 11-time national champions and Geno Auriemma's is ranked 10th in the AP Top 25 entering Selection Sunday. UConn went 29-5 on the season and were a perfect 18-0 in conference play before winning all three of their Big East Tournament games by at least 29 points. After missing over a year with a knee injury, Paige Bueckers led the Huskies in scoring (21.3 points per game) and also averaged 4.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.4 blocks. Join the 2024 Women's Bracket Game here.

