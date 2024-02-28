Halftime Report

The last time Boise State and the Falcons met, the game was decided by 38 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Boise State leads 28-26 over the Falcons.

Boise State entered the game having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Air Force step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Boise State Broncos @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: Boise State 19-8, Air Force 9-17

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

What to Know

Boise State is 8-2 against the Falcons since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Clune Arena. Despite being away, Boise State is looking at a 9.5-point advantage in the spread.

Boise State put the finishing touches on their ninth blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They blew past the Cowboys 92-72. Winning may never get old, but Boise State sure is getting used to it with their third in a row.

Among those leading the charge was Tyson Degenhart, who scored 22 points along with two steals. Max Rice was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Air Force can finally bid farewell to their seven-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They escaped with a win against the Lobos by the margin of a single free throw, 78-77. Air Force's win was a heroic effort that saw the team overcome a 18.5 points disadvantage in the spread.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Air Force to victory, but perhaps none more so than Rytis Petraitis, who scored 15 points. Petraitis didn't help Air Force's cause all that much against the Rebels on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game. The team also got some help courtesy of Byron Brown, who scored ten points.

The Broncos' win bumped their record up to 19-8. As for the Falcons, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-17.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Boise State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Air Force, though, as they've been averaging only 28.9 rebounds per game. Given Boise State's sizable advantage in that area, the Falcons will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Boise State against the Falcons when the teams last played on February 3rd as the squad secured a 94-56 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Boise State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Boise State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Air Force, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135 points.

Series History

Boise State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Air Force.