Arizona Wildcats @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: Arizona 21-6, Arizona State 14-14

Arizona has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Desert Financial Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

We saw a pretty high 167.5-over/under line set for Arizona's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took down the Huskies 91-75 on Saturday.

Arizona's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Caleb Love led the charge by scoring 28 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. Pelle Larsson was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with seven assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.2% better than the opposition, a fact Arizona State proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Cougars by a score of 73-61.

Arizona State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jose Perez, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Alonzo Gaffney, who scored 11 points along with six rebounds and two blocks.

The Wildcats are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 21-6 record this season. As for the Sun Devils, the victory got them back to even at 14-14.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's contest: Arizona have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Arizona State, though, as they've only made 30.7% of their threes this season. Given Arizona's sizable advantage in that area, the Sun Devils will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Arizona against the Sun Devils when the teams last played last Saturday as the team secured a 105-60 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Arizona since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Arizona is a big 12-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 159 points.

Arizona has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Arizona State.