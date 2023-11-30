Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Arkansas looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 33-32 lead against Duke.

Arkansas came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Duke Blue Devils @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Duke 5-1, Arkansas 4-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo (Try for free)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $79.99

What to Know

Arkansas will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Duke Blue Devils at 9:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Arkansas might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Friday.

The point spread may have favored Arkansas last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 87-72 bruising from the Tar Heels. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Arkansas in their matchups with N. Carolina: they've now lost three in a row.

Arkansas' loss came about despite a quality game from Tramon Mark, who scored 34 points along with 5 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Layden Blocker, who scored 11 points along with 3 steals.

Meanwhile, Duke had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 22.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Friday. They took down the Screaming Eagles 80-62.

Among those leading the charge was Kyle Filipowski, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 14 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jeremy Roach, who scored 18 points.

The losses dropped the Razorbacks to 4-3 and the Tar Heels to 5-1.

While only Duke took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Duke is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arkansas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Duke struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Duke is a 4.5-point favorite against Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

Duke won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.

Mar 26, 2022 - Duke 78 vs. Arkansas 69

Injury Report for Arkansas

Tramon Mark: Game-Time Decision (Back)

Keyon Menifield Jr.: Out for the Season (Redshirt)

Injury Report for Duke