Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Vanderbilt after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 35-31 lead against Arkansas.

If Vanderbilt keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-20 in no time. On the other hand, Arkansas will have to make due with a 14-14 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Vanderbilt Commodores @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Vanderbilt 7-20, Arkansas 14-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 27th at Bud Walton Arena. Vanderbilt is no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Vanderbilt found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 77-64 to the Gators.

Meanwhile, the Razorbacks strolled past the Tigers with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 88-73. The win made it back-to-back wins for Arkansas.

Khalif Battle was nothing short of spectacular: he went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 42 points and 1 assist. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Makhi Mitchell, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds.

The Commodores have been struggling recently as they've lost 12 of their last 14 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-20 record this season. As for the Razorbacks, they now have a winning record of 14-13.

Vanderbilt will be fighting an uphill battle on Tuesday as the experts have pegged them as the 10.5-point underdog. This contest will be their 15th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-7-1 against the spread).

Vanderbilt beat the Razorbacks 97-84 in their previous meeting back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Vanderbilt since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Arkansas is a big 10.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Razorbacks, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arkansas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Vanderbilt.