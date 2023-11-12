Who's Playing

San Fran. Dons @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: San Fran. 2-0, Boise State 1-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho

What to Know

San Fran. has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Sunday. They will take on the Boise State Broncos at 4:00 p.m. ET at ExtraMile Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard.

One look at the score and it should come as no surprise that San Fran. was far and away the favorite against St. Francis. The Dons steamrolled past the Red Flash 84-52 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, as San Fran. did.

Jonathan Mogbo was the offensive standout of the matchup as he earned 16 points along with 8 rebounds. Marcus Williams was another key contributor, earning 14 points.

Meanwhile, Boise State took care of business in their home opener on Tuesday (and then some). They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 89-55 victory over the Lions. The over/under was set at 143.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Their wins bumped the Dons to 2-0 and the Broncos to 1-0.