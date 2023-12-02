Who's Playing

Indiana State Sycamores @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: Indiana State 6-1, Bradley 6-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $10.10

What to Know

Indiana State and Bradley are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carver Arena. Indiana State will be looking to extend their current five-game winning streak.

Indiana State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 29 points or more this season. They blew past the Salukis, posting a 77-48 win at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as Indiana State did.

Indiana State's win on Tuesday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Isaiah Swope, who scored 22 points along with 6 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Xavier Bledson, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Bradley last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 79-72 to the Racers. The loss put an end to Bradley's undefeated start to the season.

Bradley's loss came about despite a quality game from Darius Hannah, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 10 rebounds. Malevy Leons was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Sycamores pushed their record up to 6-1 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. They've been dominating during the matchups in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 32.67 points. As for the Braves, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-1.

Indiana State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Bradley.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Indiana State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 87.4 points per game. However, it's not like Bradley struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Bradley is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Indiana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

Bradley and Indiana State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.