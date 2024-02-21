Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, BYU looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 42-37 lead against Baylor.

BYU came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Baylor 19-6, BYU 18-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Baylor Bears and the BYU Cougars are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 20th at Marriott Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Saturday, the Bears beat the Mountaineers 94-81. The win made it back-to-back wins for Baylor.

Baylor got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was RayJ Dennis out in front who scored 18 points along with eight assists. Jayden Nunn was another key contributor, scoring 20 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored BYU last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 93-83 to the Cowboys. BYU found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.1% worse than the opposition.

BYU's defeat came about despite a quality game from Fousseyni Traore, who scored 17 points. Traore didn't help BYU's cause all that much against the Knights on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this matchup. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaxson Robinson, who scored 14 points.

The Bears have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 19-6 record this season. As for the Cougars, their defeat dropped their record down to 18-7.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Baylor hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83 points per game. However, it's not like BYU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Baylor is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

BYU is a 4-point favorite against Baylor, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baylor won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.