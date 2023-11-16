Who's Playing

St. Katherine Firebirds @ Cal-Baker. Roadrunners

Current Records: St. Katherine 0-0, Cal-Baker. 1-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California

Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California

What to Know

The Cal-Baker. Roadrunners will host the St. Katherine Firebirds to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 16th at Icardo Center.

Thursday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. Katherine were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 32.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cal-Baker. struggles in that department as they've been even better at 34.7 per game.

Looking back to last season, St. Katherine finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Cal-Baker. finished with a dismal 10-21 record.

St. Katherine was pulverized by Cal-Baker. 87-46 when the teams last played back in December of 2020. Can St. Katherine avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Cal-Baker. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.