UCLA Bruins @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: UCLA 12-11, California 10-13

What to Know

California will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the UCLA Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but California ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They walked away with an 83-77 win over the Trojans. The victory made it back-to-back wins for California.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead California to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jaylon Tyson, who shot 4-for-5 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 rebounds. Tyson hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for three straight games. Jalen Cone was another key contributor, scoring 20 points.

Meanwhile, UCLA scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Cardinal by a score of 82-74. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 112 points.

UCLA got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Adem Bona out in front who scored 16 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. Bona didn't help UCLA's cause all that much against the Ducks on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Lazar Stefanovic, who scored ten points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

The Golden Bears pushed their record up to 10-13 with that win, which was their third straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.0 points per game. As for the Bruins, the victory was the fourth in a row for them, bringing their record for this year to 12-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: California have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. It's a different story for UCLA, though, as they've been averaging only 5.3 threes per game. Given California's sizable advantage in that area, the Bruins will need to find a way to close that gap.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, UCLA is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

UCLA is a slight 1-point favorite against California, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Golden Bears as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

UCLA has won 9 out of their last 10 games against California.