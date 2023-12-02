Who's Playing

Current Records: Holy Cross 2-6, CCSU 2-4

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

The Holy Cross Crusaders will head out on the road to face off against the CCSU Blue Devils at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Holy Cross might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, the Crusaders lost to the Black Bears at home by a decisive 72-57 margin. Holy Cross has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils were fully in charge on Wednesday, breezing past the Black Knights 79-51 on the road. The victory was just what CCSU needed coming off of a 89-60 loss in their prior match.

The Crusaders have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-6 record this season. As for the Blue Devils, their win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 2-4.

Holy Cross is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Holy Cross have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32 rebounds per game. However, it's not like CCSU struggles in that department as they've been even better at 33.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

CCSU is a solid 7-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

CCSU and Holy Cross both have 1 win in their last 2 games.