Who's Playing

Houston @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Houston 15-1; Cincinnati 11-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Cincinnati Bearcats are heading back home. Cincinnati and the #2 Houston Cougars will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Fifth Third Arena. The Bearcats haven't won a game against the Cougars since Feb. 1 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Cincinnati beat the Wichita State Shockers 70-61 this past Thursday. Cincinnati got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jeremiah Davenport (22), forward Viktor Lakhin (14), guard Landers Nolley II (12), and guard Mika Adams-Woods (11).

Meanwhile, Houston couldn't have asked for a better start to 2023 than the 87-53 stomp they dished out against the SMU Mustangs at home this past Thursday. Houston's forward Jarace Walker looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten boards. Walker hadn't helped his team much against the UCF Knights last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Bearcats are expected to lose this next one by 9. They have been good against the spread at home while the Cougars have been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

Their wins bumped Cincinnati to 11-5 and Houston to 15-1. In their win, Cincinnati relied heavily on Jeremiah Davenport, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 22 points. Houston will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.89

Odds

The Cougars are a big 9-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won ten out of their last 17 games against Cincinnati.