Who's Playing
Houston @ Cincinnati
Current Records: Houston 15-1; Cincinnati 11-5
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Cincinnati Bearcats are heading back home. Cincinnati and the #2 Houston Cougars will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Fifth Third Arena. The Bearcats haven't won a game against the Cougars since Feb. 1 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Cincinnati beat the Wichita State Shockers 70-61 this past Thursday. Cincinnati got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jeremiah Davenport (22), forward Viktor Lakhin (14), guard Landers Nolley II (12), and guard Mika Adams-Woods (11).
Meanwhile, Houston couldn't have asked for a better start to 2023 than the 87-53 stomp they dished out against the SMU Mustangs at home this past Thursday. Houston's forward Jarace Walker looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten boards. Walker hadn't helped his team much against the UCF Knights last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
The Bearcats are expected to lose this next one by 9. They have been good against the spread at home while the Cougars have been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.
Their wins bumped Cincinnati to 11-5 and Houston to 15-1. In their win, Cincinnati relied heavily on Jeremiah Davenport, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 22 points. Houston will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.89
Odds
The Cougars are a big 9-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won ten out of their last 17 games against Cincinnati.
- Mar 11, 2022 - Houston 69 vs. Cincinnati 56
- Mar 01, 2022 - Houston 71 vs. Cincinnati 53
- Feb 06, 2022 - Houston 80 vs. Cincinnati 58
- Mar 14, 2021 - Houston 91 vs. Cincinnati 54
- Feb 21, 2021 - Houston 90 vs. Cincinnati 52
- Mar 01, 2020 - Houston 68 vs. Cincinnati 55
- Feb 01, 2020 - Cincinnati 64 vs. Houston 62
- Mar 17, 2019 - Cincinnati 69 vs. Houston 57
- Mar 10, 2019 - Houston 85 vs. Cincinnati 69
- Feb 10, 2019 - Houston 65 vs. Cincinnati 58
- Mar 11, 2018 - Cincinnati 56 vs. Houston 55
- Feb 15, 2018 - Houston 67 vs. Cincinnati 62
- Jan 31, 2018 - Cincinnati 80 vs. Houston 70
- Mar 02, 2017 - Cincinnati 65 vs. Houston 47
- Jan 07, 2017 - Cincinnati 67 vs. Houston 58
- Mar 03, 2016 - Houston 69 vs. Cincinnati 56
- Jan 13, 2016 - Cincinnati 70 vs. Houston 59