Pepperdine Waves @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: Pepperdine 4-5, Colorado 5-2

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Follow: CBS Sports App



The Pepperdine Waves will head out on the road to face off against the Colorado Buffaloes at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at CU Events Center. Pepperdine might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up seven turnovers on Tuesday.

Pepperdine's four-game losing streak finally came to an end. They strolled past the Bengals with points to spare, taking the game 77-62. With that win, Pepperdine brought their scoring average up to 75.1 points per game.

Among those leading the charge was Michael Ajayi, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 10 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Pitre, who scored 16 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Colorado pushed their score all the way to 83 on Wednesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 88-83 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rams. Colorado found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and rack up ten fewer assists than your opponent.

KJ Simpson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 30 points. Less helpful for Colorado was Tristan da Silva's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Waves pushed their record up to 4-5 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.0 points per game. As for the Buffaloes, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Pepperdine and Colorado are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Pepperdine hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.1 points per game. However, it's not like Colorado struggles in that department as they've been even better at 82.7 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.