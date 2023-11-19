Halftime Report

Fans are certainly getting their money's worth as Cornell and CS Fullerton have already combined for 158 points. Cornell has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead CS Fullerton 88-70. Cornell's offense has been firing on all cylinders thus far, outscoring their total from last Wednesday with time still left to play.

1st Quarter Report

Cornell is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead CS Fullerton 43-31.

Who's Playing

CS Fullerton Titans @ Cornell Big Red

Current Records: CS Fullerton 1-2, Cornell 3-1

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red's road trip will continue as they head out to face the CS Fullerton Titans at 2:30 p.m. ET on November 19th at Flagler Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Cornell pushed their score all the way to 83 on Wednesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 90-83 to the Patriots. The loss was Cornell's first of the season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Guy Ragland Jr., who scored 16 points along with 4 assists and 4 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Nazir Williams, who scored 13 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.1% worse than the opposition, a fact CS Fullerton found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a serious blow against the Knights, falling 72-44.

CS Fullerton's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Grayson Carper, who scored 13 points along with 3 rebounds and 1 block, and Vincent Lee who scored 10 points along with 4 rebounds. Less helpful for CS Fullerton was Max Jones' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Big Red's loss dropped their record down to 3-1. As for the Titans, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Sunday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cornell have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like CS Fullerton struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.