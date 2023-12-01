Who's Playing

North Dakota Fighting Hawks @ CS Fullerton Titans

Current Records: North Dakota 6-1, CS Fullerton 2-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California

Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

CS Fullerton has been on the road for four straight, but on Friday they'll finally head home. They will take on the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday. CS Fullerton might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Sunday.

Last Sunday, the Titans came up short against the Cornhuskers and fell 85-72.

Max Jones put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 30 points along with 4 steals.

Meanwhile, North Dakota entered their tilt with Concordia College (MN) with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. The Fighting Hawks blew past the Cobbers, posting a 87-56 win at home.

The Titans bumped their record down to 2-4 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 57.7 points per game. As for the Fighting Hawks, their victory bumped their record up to 6-1.

Going forward, CS Fullerton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: CS Fullerton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Dakota struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

CS Fullerton is a solid 5.5-point favorite against North Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Titans as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Dakota won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.