Fortunes may be turning around for Butler after losing five in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead DePaul 45-27. Butler took a big hit to their ego last Wednesday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

If Butler keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 17-13 in no time. On the other hand, DePaul will have to make due with a 3-26 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Butler Bulldogs @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: Butler 16-13, DePaul 3-25

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

Butler is 9-1 against the Blue Demons since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses for Butler and 16 for the Blue Demons.

The experts predicted a close game on Wednesday and a win for Butler, but boy were they wrong. They suffered a grim 82-59 defeat to the Red Storm. Butler has struggled against the Red Storm recently, as their match on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The losing side was boosted by Posh Alexander, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, DePaul managed to keep up with the Musketeers until halftime on Wednesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. There's no need to mince words: the Blue Demons lost to the Musketeers, and the Blue Demons lost bad. The score wound up at 91-58. DePaul found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent.

Despite their defeat, DePaul saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jalen Terry, who scored 12 points along with six assists, was perhaps the best of all. Churchill Abass was another key contributor, scoring eight points along with six rebounds and three blocks.

The Bulldogs have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-13 record this season. As for the Blue Demons, they dropped their record down to 3-25 with that loss, which was their 22nd straight on the road dating back to last season.

Butler was able to grind out a solid victory over the Blue Demons when the teams last played back in January, winning 74-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for Butler since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Butler is a big 12.5-point favorite against DePaul, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Butler has won 9 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.