Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 2-2, Detroit 0-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Detroit Titans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Calihan Hall. Eastern Michigan pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 2.5-point favorite Titans.

Last Saturday, the Eagles earned a 69-62 victory over the Vikings. The win was just what Eastern Michigan needed coming off of a 100-57 loss in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, Detroit's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. Their painful 71-52 defeat to the Bobcats might stick with them for a while.

The win got the Eagles back to even at 2-2. As for the Titans, the last time they won on the road was back last Tuesday. Having now lost four straight away matchups, they've bumped their record down to 0-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Eastern Michigan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Detroit struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Eastern Michigan skirted past Detroit 79-77 in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Eastern Michigan since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Detroit is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

Eastern Michigan has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Detroit.

Dec 18, 2022 - Eastern Michigan 79 vs. Detroit 77

Dec 07, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 55 vs. Detroit 51

Nov 24, 2018 - Detroit 78 vs. Eastern Michigan 74

Nov 30, 2016 - Eastern Michigan 87 vs. Detroit 61

Dec 28, 2015 - Eastern Michigan 88 vs. Detroit 73

Injury Report for Detroit

Emmanuel Kuac: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Ryan Hurst: Game-Time Decision (Foot)

Injury Report for Eastern Michigan

No Injury Information