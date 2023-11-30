Halftime Report

The last time Oakland and Detroit met, the game was decided by 22 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. Sitting on a score of 28-27, Oakland has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Oakland entered the contest having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Detroit step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: Oakland 4-3, Detroit 0-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Detroit will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Detroit Titans and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Calihan Hall. Detroit is staggering into the game hobbled by six consecutive losses, while Oakland will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

Last Saturday, the Titans came up short against the Cougars and fell 81-67.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Monday the Golden Grizzlies sidestepped the Musketeers for a 78-76 win. 78 seems to be a good number for Oakland as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Among those leading the charge was Trey Townsend, who scored 28 points along with 7 assists and 6 rebounds. Chris Conway was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Titans bumped their record down to 0-6 with that loss, which was their fifth straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.8 points per game. As for the Golden Grizzlies, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 4-3 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Detroit have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 29 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oakland struggles in that department as they've been even better at 34.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Detroit took their victory against Oakland in their previous matchup back in February by a conclusive 96-74. Will Detroit repeat their success, or does Oakland have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Oakland is a solid 7-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

Oakland has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.

Feb 17, 2023 - Detroit 96 vs. Oakland 74

Jan 23, 2023 - Oakland 76 vs. Detroit 67

Feb 13, 2022 - Oakland 75 vs. Detroit 59

Jan 23, 2021 - Detroit 82 vs. Oakland 72

Jan 22, 2021 - Oakland 86 vs. Detroit 81

Dec 27, 2020 - Oakland 83 vs. Detroit 80

Dec 26, 2020 - Oakland 77 vs. Detroit 75

Jan 31, 2020 - Oakland 77 vs. Detroit 64

Dec 28, 2019 - Oakland 78 vs. Detroit 69

Feb 23, 2019 - Oakland 95 vs. Detroit 75

Injury Report for Detroit

Emmanuel Kuac: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Ryan Hurst: Game-Time Decision (Foot)

Injury Report for Oakland

No Injury Information