Who's Playing

Missouri State Bears @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: Missouri State 6-1, Drake 6-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

Missouri State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Missouri State Bears and the Drake Bulldogs will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knapp Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Wednesday, the Bears beat the Aces 90-78. With that victory, Missouri State brought their scoring average up to 76.9 points per game.

Meanwhile, Drake waltzed into Wednesday's game with two straight wins but they left with three. They took down the Beacons 83-65.

The Bears pushed their record up to 6-1 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.7 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their victory bumped their record up to 6-1.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Drake is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played Missouri State.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Missouri State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.9 points per game. However, it's not like Drake struggles in that department as they've been even better at 80.6 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Drake is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Drake and Missouri State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.