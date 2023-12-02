Who's Playing

STLUCP Eutectic @ Eastern Illinois Panthers

Current Records: STLUCP 0-1, Eastern Illinois 3-5

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Groniger Arena -- Charleston, Illinois

What to Know

The Eastern Illinois Panthers will be playing at home against the STLUCP Eutectic at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Groniger Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Eastern Illinois found out the hard way on Tuesday. They fell 71-63 to the Jayhawks.

Despite the defeat, Eastern Illinois got a solid performance out of Tiger Booker, who scored 20 points. Another player making a difference was Kooper Jacobi, who scored 14 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, STLUCP had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were dealt a punishing 116-46 loss at the hands of the Aces on November 9th.

The Panthers bumped their record down to 3-5 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.0 points per game. As for the Eutectic, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Eastern Illinois have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like STLUCP struggles in that department as they've been averaging 27 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.