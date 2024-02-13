Who's Playing

Drake Bulldogs @ Evansville Aces

Current Records: Drake 20-5, Evansville 15-10

What to Know

Drake is 9-1 against the Aces since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Ford Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Drake will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Bradley typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Drake proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Braves by a score of 74-67. The win made it back-to-back wins for Drake.

Drake's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Darnell Brodie, who scored 19 points along with eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Tucker DeVries, who almost dropped a double-double on 22 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Evansville unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They lost 73-70 to the Racers on a last-minute shot From JaCobi Wood. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Evansville in their matchups with the Racers: they've now lost four in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Kenny Strawbridge Jr., who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds. Tanner Cuff was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

The Bulldogs' win bumped their record up to 20-5. As for the Aces, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-10.

Everything came up roses for Drake against the Aces in their previous meeting back in January as the team secured a 97-48 victory. With Drake ahead 54-20 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Odds

Drake is a big 8-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Drake has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Evansville.