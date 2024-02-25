Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Evansville after losing four in a row. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Evansville leads 26-24 over the Salukis.

Evansville came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Southern Illinois Salukis @ Evansville Aces

Current Records: Southern Illinois 18-10, Evansville 15-13

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Southern Illinois has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Evansville Aces will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Center. Southern Illinois is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Last Wednesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Salukis beat the Racers 72-68.

Southern Illinois' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jarrett Hensley led the charge by scoring 15 points along with two blocks. Hensley didn't help Southern Illinois' cause all that much against the Sycamores last Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. Another player making a difference was Troy D'Amico, who scored 20 points.

Meanwhile, Evansville's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 88-79 to the Flames. The matchup was a 36-36 toss-up at halftime, but Evansville couldn't quite close it out.

Despite the defeat, Evansville got a solid performance out of Ben Humrichous, who scored 20 points along with six assists and six rebounds. Gage Bobe was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with two steals.

The Salukis pushed their record up to 18-10 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. As for the Aces, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-13.

Southern Illinois beat the Aces 78-70 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern Illinois since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Southern Illinois is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Salukis as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141 points.

Southern Illinois has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Evansville.