Halftime Report

Utah State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 30-25 lead against Fresno State.

If Utah State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 23-5 in no time. On the other hand, Fresno State will have to make due with an 11-17 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Utah State Aggies @ Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: Utah State 22-5, Fresno State 11-16

How To Watch

What to Know

Utah State is 9-1 against the Bulldogs since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Save Mart Center. Despite being away, Utah State is looking at a 11.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Tuesday, the Aggies were able to grind out a solid victory over the Aztecs, taking the game 68-63. The victory was just what Utah State needed coming off of a 75-55 loss in their prior match.

Utah State can attribute much of their success to Great Osobor, who scored 17 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds, and Darius Brown II, who scored 25 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Brown II has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Fresno State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a serious blow against the Aztecs, falling 73-41. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Fresno State has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Fresno State struggled to work together and finished the game with only three assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Aggies are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which somehow isn't as good as their 22-5 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat was their third straight at home, which dropped their record down to 11-16.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Utah State just can't miss this season, having made 49.7% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Fresno State struggles in that department as they've made 46.9% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went Utah State's way against the Bulldogs in their previous matchup back in January as the Aggies made off with a 83-62 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Utah State is a big 11.5-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Aggies, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

Series History

Utah State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Fresno State.