Who's Playing

North Greenville Crusaders @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: North Greenville 0-2, Gardner-Webb 4-6

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will be playing at home against the North Greenville Crusaders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Paul Porter Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Gardner-Webb on Wednesday, but the final result did not. The match between the Bulldogs and the Terriers wasn't a total blowout, but with the Bulldogs falling 81-66 at home it was darn close to turning into one. It was the first time this season that Gardner-Webb let down their fans at home.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Crusaders, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 77-59 loss to the Bulldogs back in November. North Greenville has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Bulldogs have yet to win a matchup at home this season, leaving them with a 4-6 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.7 points per game. As for the Crusaders, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Gardner-Webb have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Greenville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.