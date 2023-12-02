Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: Western Carolina 6-0, Gardner-Webb 3-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Western Carolina Catamounts will head out on the road to face off against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Paul Porter Arena. Western Carolina is currently enjoying a perfect season and no doubt want to keep things rolling.

Last Tuesday, the Catamounts didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Golden Eagles, but they still walked away with a 69-65 win.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Gardner-Webb last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They lost 83-80 to the Royals on a last-minute jump shot with but a second left in the second quarter. Gardner-Webb found out winning isn't easy when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent.

Despite their loss, Gardner-Webb saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Caleb Robinson, who scored 16 points along with 7 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. DQ Nicholas was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

The Catamounts have yet to lose a game on the road this season, leaving them with a 6-0 record. As for the Bulldogs, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season.

While only Western Carolina took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Gardner-Webb is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Gardner-Webb struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Gardner-Webb is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Western Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Gardner-Webb has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Western Carolina.