Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: Marshall 12-17, Georgia Southern 6-23

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Marshall has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hanner Fieldhouse. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.8% worse than the opposition, a fact Marshall found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 65-58 to the Mountaineers.

Meanwhile, the Eagles couldn't handle the Dukes on Saturday and fell 80-74.

The Thundering Herd have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-17 record this season. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 6-23.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Marshall have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Georgia Southern, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given Marshall's sizable advantage in that area, the Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.

Marshall was able to grind out a solid win over the Eagles in their previous matchup back in January, winning 79-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for Marshall since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Marshall has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Georgia Southern.