Who's Playing

Northern Illinois Huskies @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: Northern Illinois 2-1, Georgia State 1-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Northern Illinois has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Georgia State Panthers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Georgia State Convocation Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 28.8% better than the opposition, a fact Northern Illinois proved on Monday. They blew past the Scarlet Hawks, posting a 107-55 victory at home. With Northern Illinois ahead 54-21 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Meanwhile, the Panthers beat the Broncos 77-70 on Saturday.

The Huskies now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Panthers, the victory also got them back to even at 1-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Northern Illinois have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.