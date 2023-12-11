Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Gonzaga Bulldogs

Current Records: Miss Valley State 0-9, Gonzaga 7-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Miss Valley State has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Gonzaga Bulldogs at 9:00 p.m. ET on December 11th at McCarthey Athletic Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Last Tuesday, the Delta Devils took a serious blow against the Flames, falling 74-39.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Gonzaga's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 78-73 to the Huskies. Gonzaga didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Graham Ike, who scored 18 points along with 6 rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Anton Watson was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 13 points and 13 rebounds.

The Delta Devils bumped their record down to 0-9 with that defeat, which was their ninth straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 49.7 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-2.

Not only did Miss Valley State and Gonzaga lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead to Monday, the game looks promising for Gonzaga, as the team is favored by a full 40 points. This contest will be Miss Valley State's tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-6 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Miss Valley State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 28.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Gonzaga struggles in that department as they've been even better at 44.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 40-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

Gonzaga won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.