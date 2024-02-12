Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Grambling Tigers

Current Records: Alabama A&M 5-18, Grambling 11-12

How To Watch

What to Know

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Grambling Tigers will face off in a SWAC clash at 8:30 p.m. ET on February 12th at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. Alabama A&M is no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs couldn't handle the Jaguars and fell 69-62.

Meanwhile, Grambling waltzed into their game on Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 74-68 victory over the Hornets.

The Bulldogs have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last eight matches, which is in line with their 5-18 record this season. As for the Tigers, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-12 record this season.

Alabama A&M will be fighting an uphill battle on Monday as the experts have pegged them as the 8.5-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Alabama A&M is playing on the road, but their 5-9 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

While only Grambling took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Grambling is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Odds

Grambling is a big 8.5-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

Series History

Grambling has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Alabama A&M.