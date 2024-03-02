Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions @ Houston Chr. Huskies

Current Records: Texas A&M-Commerce 10-18, Houston Chr. 6-20

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Houston Chr. Huskies at 4:30 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Sharp Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Texas A&M-Commerce found out the hard way on Saturday. The match between them and the Colonels wasn't a total blowout, but with the Lions falling 85-70 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

Texas A&M-Commerce struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Houston Chr.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 91-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Islanders. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Houston Chr. in their matchups with the Islanders: they've now lost three in a row.

The Lions have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 12 of their last 16 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-18 record this season. As for the Huskies, their loss was their third straight at home, which dropped their record down to 6-20.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Texas A&M-Commerce have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. It's a different story for Houston Chr., though, as they've been averaging only 5 threes per game. Given Texas A&M-Commerce's sizable advantage in that area, the Huskies will need to find a way to close that gap.

Texas A&M-Commerce came up short against the Huskies in their previous matchup back in January, falling 69-65. Can Texas A&M-Commerce avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Houston Chr. has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Texas A&M-Commerce.