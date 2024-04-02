Who's Playing

Utah Utes @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Utah 22-14, Indiana State 31-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Utah has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Indiana State Sycamores are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse in a Pac-12 postseason contest. The stakes are high as both teams are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

Utah earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. Everything went their way against VCU as Utah made off with a 74-54 win.

Among those leading the charge was Deivon Smith, who dropped a triple-double on 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists. He has been hot recently, having posted ten or more assists the last three times he's played. Another player making a difference was Gabe Madsen, who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, Indiana State entered their tilt with Cincinnati with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They secured an 85-81 W over the Bearcats on Tuesday.

Indiana State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Robbie Avila led the charge by scoring 22 points along with six assists and five rebounds. Avila's performance made up for a slower game against Minnesota last Sunday. Jayson Kent was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with seven rebounds.

Utah's victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 22-14. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive performance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.4 points per game. As for Indiana State, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 31-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Utah and Indiana State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Utah hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.3 points per game. However, it's not like Indiana State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Utah is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Odds

Indiana State is a 3.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.