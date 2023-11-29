Who's Playing

Current Records: Campbell 2-4, Jacksonville 4-2

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida

What to Know

Campbell has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Jacksonville Dolphins at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Swisher Gym. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, the Fighting Camels beat the Bulldogs 65-58.

Meanwhile, even though FDU scored an imposing 90 points on Saturday, Jacksonville still came out on top. In a tight match that could have gone either way, the Dolphins made off with a 91-90 victory over the Knights. The win made it back-to-back wins for Jacksonville.

The Fighting Camels' win bumped their record up to 2-4. As for the Dolphins, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 4-2 record this season.

Campbell is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Campbell have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jacksonville struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Jacksonville is a solid 6-point favorite against Campbell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 131 points.

Series History

Campbell has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Jacksonville.