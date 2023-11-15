Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Kansas 2-0, Kentucky 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN

What to Know

Kentucky has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will take on the Kansas Jayhawks at 9:30 p.m. ET at United Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Kentucky entered their contest on Friday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. Everything went their way against the Lions as the Wildcats made off with a 81-61 win.

Kentucky got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Tre Mitchell out in front who earned 18 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals. Antonio Reeves was another key contributor, earning 21 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 15 more assists than your opponent, a fact Kansas proved on Friday. They blew past the Jaspers, posting a 99-61 victory at home. 99 seems to be a good number for Kansas as the team scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Kansas to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kevin McCullar Jr., who earned 15 points along with 7 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Hunter Dickinson, who earned 18 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Wildcats' victory bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Jayhawks, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 2-0.

Kentucky came up short against Kansas when the teams last played back in January, falling 77-68. Can Kentucky avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Kentucky is expected to lose their third game, but the team was 4-3 as the underdog last season, so don't count them out. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,279.33. On the other hand, Kansas will play as the favorite, and the team was 22-3 as such last season.

Odds

Kansas is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

Kansas has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Kentucky.

Jan 28, 2023 - Kansas 77 vs. Kentucky 68

Jan 29, 2022 - Kentucky 80 vs. Kansas 62

Dec 01, 2020 - Kansas 65 vs. Kentucky 62

Jan 26, 2019 - Kentucky 71 vs. Kansas 63

Nov 14, 2017 - Kansas 65 vs. Kentucky 61

Jan 28, 2017 - Kansas 79 vs. Kentucky 73

Jan 30, 2016 - Kansas 90 vs. Kentucky 84

Injury Report for Kentucky

Grant Darbyshire: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Adou Thiero: Game-Time Decision (Concussion)

Zvonimir Ivisic: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Aaron Bradshaw: Out (Foot)

Ugonna Onyenso: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Kansas