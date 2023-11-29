Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Lipscomb and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Chattanooga 41-27.

If Lipscomb keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-3 in no time. On the other hand, Chattanooga will have to make due with a 5-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Chattanooga Mocs @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: Chattanooga 5-1, Lipscomb 5-3

Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

What to Know

Chattanooga has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Lipscomb Bisons at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Allen Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.5% better than the opposition, a fact Chattanooga proved on Sunday. They enjoyed a cozy 72-56 win over the Redhawks.

Meanwhile, the Bisons earned a 85-78 win over the Terriers on Sunday. The victory was just what Lipscomb needed coming off of a 82-61 defeat in their prior matchup.

The Mocs pushed their record up to 5-1 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. As for the Bisons, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 5-3 record this season.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, Lipscomb is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Chattanooga has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 46.8% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Lipscomb struggles in that department as they've nailed 49.7% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Lipscomb is a 3.5-point favorite against Chattanooga, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Series History

Chattanooga has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Lipscomb.

Nov 23, 2022 - Lipscomb 72 vs. Chattanooga 66

Dec 05, 2021 - Chattanooga 85 vs. Lipscomb 64

Dec 29, 2015 - Chattanooga 80 vs. Lipscomb 56

Injury Report for Lipscomb

Jacob Ognacevic: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Chattanooga

No Injury Information