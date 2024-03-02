Who's Playing

Army 10-20, Loyola Maryland 6-24

Loyola Maryland and the Black Knights are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reitz Arena. Loyola Maryland is out to stop a eight-game streak of losses at home.

Loyola Maryland lost a heartbreaker when they last took the court, but unfortunately for them the defeat they were handed on on Wednesday was a bit more commanding. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 68-46 punch to the gut against the Bison. Loyola Maryland was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 45-26.

Meanwhile, Army's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They suffered a grim 73-51 defeat to the Eagles. Army has not had much luck with the Eagles recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The Greyhounds have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-24 record this season. As for the Black Knights, their loss dropped their record down to 10-20.

Looking ahead, Loyola Maryland is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on an eight-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Loyola Maryland beat the Black Knights 71-65 when the teams last played back in January. Does Loyola Maryland have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Black Knights turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Loyola Maryland is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Army, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 123.5 points.

Loyola Maryland and Army both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.