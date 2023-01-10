Who's Playing

Florida @ LSU

Current Records: Florida 8-7; LSU 12-3

What to Know

The Florida Gators have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Gators and the LSU Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Florida should still be riding high after a victory, while LSU will be looking to get back in the win column.

Florida beat the Georgia Bulldogs 82-75 this past Saturday. Florida got double-digit scores from five players: guard Kyle Lofton (18), guard Will Richard (14), guard Myreon Jones (13), forward Colin Castleton (12), and guard Kowacie Reeves (12). Myreon Jones' performance made up for a slower game against the Texas A&M Aggies last Wednesday. Jones' points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, LSU received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 69-56 to A&M. One thing holding the Tigers back was the mediocre play of guard Cam Hayes, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Gators are expected to win a tight contest. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 2-0 ATS in away games but only 6-9 all in all.

When the two teams previously met in January of last year, Florida was in the race but had to settle for second with a 64-58 finish. Can they avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.02

Odds

The Gators are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida have won seven out of their last 11 games against LSU.