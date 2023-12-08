Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: FDU 5-5, Manhattan 4-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

What to Know

The FDU Knights' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Manhattan Jaspers at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 8th at Draddy Gymnasium. FDU might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Saturday.

We saw a pretty high 159.5-over/under line set for FDU's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They skirted past the Highlanders 71-68. The victory was just what FDU needed coming off of a 80-52 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, the Jaspers came up short against the Red Foxes on Sunday and fell 70-56. Manhattan has struggled against Marist recently, as their game on Sunday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The win got the Knights back to even at 5-5. As for the Jaspers, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-4 record this season.

FDU will be fighting an uphill battle on Friday as the experts have pegged them as the 2.5-point underdog. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: FDU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Manhattan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Manhattan is a slight 2.5-point favorite against FDU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaspers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Series History

Manhattan and FDU both have 1 win in their last 2 games.