Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: Marist 14-9, Manhattan 5-19

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Marist Red Foxes and the Manhattan Jaspers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 23rd at Draddy Gymnasium. Manhattan is crawling into this matchup hobbled by six consecutive losses, while Marist will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Marist's and the Golden Griffins' matchup on Friday was close at halftime, but the Red Foxes turned on the heat in the second half with 44 points. The Red Foxes put the hurt on the Golden Griffins with a sharp 78-55 win. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 24.3% better than the opposition, as Marist's was.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: the Jaspers lost to the Broncs on Sunday, and the Jaspers lost bad. The score wound up at 104-62. Manhattan has struggled against the Broncs recently, as their match on Sunday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The Red Foxes have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-9 record this season. As for the Jaspers, they dropped their record down to 5-19 with that defeat, which was their eighth straight at home.

As for their game on Friday, Marist is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Marist was able to grind out a solid victory over the Jaspers in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 70-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for Marist since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Marist is a solid 7-point favorite against Manhattan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134 points.

Series History

Marist has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Manhattan.