Who's Playing

DePaul Blue Demons @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: DePaul 3-22, Marquette 19-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

DePaul has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They and the Marquette Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. DePaul is no doubt hoping to put an end to a 20-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

It's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact DePaul found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 81-70 to the Friars. DePaul has not had much luck with the Friars recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Despite the defeat, DePaul had strong showings from Elijah Fisher, who scored 15 points, and Jaden Henley, who scored 15 points. Fisher continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, after a string of eight wins, Marquette's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: the Golden Eagles lost to the Huskies, and the Golden Eagles lost bad. The score wound up at 81-53. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Marquette has scored all season.

Despite their defeat, Marquette saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Oso Ighodaro, who scored 14 points along with two steals and two blocks, was perhaps the best of all.

The Blue Demons have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 15 of their last 16 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-22 record this season. As for the Golden Eagles, their loss ended a five-game streak of away wins and brought them to 19-6.

DePaul came up short against the Golden Eagles when the teams last played back in January, falling 86-73. Can DePaul avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Marquette is a big 25.5-point favorite against DePaul, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 26-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Marquette has won 7 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.