Who's Playing

Penn State Nittany Lions @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Penn State 4-4, Maryland 4-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $4.49

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Maryland Terrapins will face off in a Big Ten clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 6th at Xfinity Center. Coming off a loss in a game Penn State was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Penn State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 76-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bison. Penn State found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.5% worse than the opposition.

Despite their loss, Penn State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Qudus Wahab, who scored 18 points along with 8 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Ace Baldwin Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with 4 steals.

Meanwhile, Maryland unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Friday. They fell 65-53 to the Hoosiers. Having soared to a lofty 103 points in the game before, Maryland's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Maryland's loss came about despite a quality game from Jahmir Young, who scored 20 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Julian Reese, who scored 14 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Nittany Lions bumped their record down to 4-4 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.5 points per game. As for the Terrapins, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-4.

In addition to losing their last games, Maryland and Penn State failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead to Wednesday, Maryland is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This will be Penn State's first time playing on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Penn State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Maryland struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Maryland is a big 7.5-point favorite against Penn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Penn State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Maryland.