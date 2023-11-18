Who's Playing

Penn Quakers @ Md.-E. Shore Hawks

Current Records: Penn 3-1, Md.-E. Shore 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland

What to Know

The Penn Quakers will head out on the road to face off against the Md.-E. Shore Hawks at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at William P Hytche Athletic Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Penn will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Even though Penn has not done well against Villanova recently (they were 1-6 in their previous seven matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. The Quakers secured a 76-72 W over the Wildcats. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.1% better than the opposition, as Penn's was.

Penn can attribute much of their success to Tyler Perkins, who scored 22 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Md.-E. Shore managed to keep up with Longwood until halftime on Wednesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Hawks suffered a bruising 80-61 loss at the hands of the Lancers. Md.-E. Shore has not had much luck with Longwood recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The Quakers have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 3-1 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.0 points per game. As for the Hawks, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Penn have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Md.-E. Shore struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Penn is a big 10-point favorite against Md.-E. Shore, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Quakers slightly, as the game opened with the Quakers as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

