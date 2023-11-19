Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Alcorn State 1-3, Michigan State 2-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Michigan State will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Alcorn State Braves at 6:00 p.m. ET at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Michigan State might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up ten turnovers on Friday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18.6% better than the opposition, a fact Michigan State proved. Everything went their way against the Bulldogs as the Spartans made off with a 74-54 victory.

Michigan State relied on the efforts of Malik Hall, who scored 12 points along with 9 rebounds and 3 steals, and Tyson Walker, who scored 21 points along with 4 assists and 2 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Braves had to settle for a 80-77 loss against the Blazers on Thursday. Alcorn State has struggled against UAB recently, as their matchup on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jeremiah Kendall, who scored 14 points along with 9 rebounds and 4 steals. Dekedran Thorn was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with 3 steals.

The victory got the Spartans back to even at 2-2. As for the Braves, they bumped their record down to 1-3 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

While only Michigan State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As mentioned, Michigan State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 24.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-3 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Michigan State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Alcorn State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Michigan State is a big 24.5-point favorite against Alcorn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 24-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

