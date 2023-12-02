Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Current Records: Wofford 2-5, Middle Tennessee 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

Middle Tennessee has been on the road for three straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. They will take on the Wofford Terriers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Middle Tennessee will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Sunday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Blue Raiders beat the Roos 63-59.

Meanwhile, Wofford's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 85-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bisons. Wofford didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losses dropped Wofford to 2-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Middle Tennessee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Middle Tennessee is a big 8.5-point favorite against Wofford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

