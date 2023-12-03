Who's Playing

Southern Utah Jaguars @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: Southern Utah 1-6, Miss. State 6-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network

What to Know

Miss. State will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Southern Utah Jaguars at 4:00 p.m. ET at Humphrey Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Miss. State unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell 67-59 to the Yellow Jackets. Miss. State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight loss. They took a serious blow against the Golden Eagles, falling 93-56. Southern Utah was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Southern Utah's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jordan Johnson, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 21 points and 0 assists. Less helpful for Southern Utah was Tai'Reon Joseph's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As mentioned, Miss. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 26 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Miss. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Utah struggles in that department as they've been averaging 28.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 26.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Southern Utah won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.